This editorial is not intended to offend, it is a plea for an acceptance of reality and to prevent unnecessary illness, misery and death. Without question, COVID-19 is the preeminent epidemic of the U.S. in the past century. We have experienced 34.4 million diagnosed cases and possibly three times as many infections that were not confirmed because of deficiencies in testing and a high proportion of asymptomatic cases. We have lost 610,000 of our fellow citizens, also an undercount, leaving millions of grieving relatives. We have spent trillions on alleviating the economic fallout arising from necessary quarantines and shutdowns implemented to control the infection during at least 12 pre-vaccination months.