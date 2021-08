In our SASE video series, we’ve explored WAN and security architecture transformation with SASE. We’ve described how the right SASE architecture enables enterprises to ensure direct and secure access to cloud-hosted applications and services for users, regardless of location or the devices used to access them. We’ve talked about how IoT requires security considerations that SASE doesn’t completely address. And we’ve articulated that the overall business driver to transform WAN and security architectures to SASE is to deliver the best application quality of experience for users.