Winged eyeliner has become one of the most popular makeup techniques in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. With enough practice, it’s easy to achieve on a daily basis, adding a subtle amount of glam to everyday makeup looks. The cat-eye is also incredibly versatile; the wings can be extended for a more dramatic effect and a bright shade of liner can totally transform the look. Recently, the reverse cat-eye trend has been circulating on social media — and it just might become your new favorite trick.