Soto (5-3) issued two walks and struck out one in two scoreless innings to earn the win over Toronto on Friday. Soto kept the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning and silenced Toronto in the 10th to collect the win after Detroit pulled ahead. The southpaw needed a strong bounce-back outing after yielding six runs (five earned) in two-thirds of an inning against the Angels on Tuesday. Soto has seen a significant share of the closing duties in Detroit -- he has 15 saves and seven holds while posting a 3.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 64:32 K:BB through 51 innings this year.