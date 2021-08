A common motivational quote found in many schools is “school is job number one!”. I know the purpose of this sign is to remind students to focus on school and the importance of education. Unfortunately, for some of our local students, they aren’t able to focus on school. Instead, they are worried about things they shouldn’t need to worry about. Like not having money to attend an academic field trip or event, not having snow pants to wear outside for recess or not having access to hygiene items like deodorant, shampoo, etc.