West Virginia Mountaineers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 806)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview series with the West Virginia Mountaineers season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Mountaineers previous season and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from West Virginia this upcoming season. Is this the year Neal Brown and West Virginia make a statement in the Big 12? Is Jarret Doege one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12? Will Leddie Brown be the heart of the Mountaineers offense? Will West Virginia have one of the best defenses in the country despite all the losses? Will the Mountaineers get burnt by playing 11 power 5 programs? We talk it all on this special West Virginia Mountaineers edition of The College Football Experience.