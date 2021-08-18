Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Stellar Late-Season Destinations for Panfish

By Steve Ryan
in-fisherman.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you fancy crappies, perch, or bluegills, fall presents opportunities for both numbers and trophy fish. From sea to shining sea, stellar panfish fisheries dot the landscape. Some locations have a history of being prolific panfish producers, while others are riding a new surge in size and numbers. Before fall turns to winter, it’s time to pick a species, choose a location, and put a few primetime techniques into play to put panfish in the boat or on the bank.

www.in-fisherman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panfish#Finding Fish#Deep Water#Water Management#Slime Line#Cascade#Breaklines#Sufix Advance Leadcore#Vmc#Yellow Perch#Redear Sunfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 11 Best Fishing Spots To Visit in the U.S.

Fishing opportunities exist just about everywhere, no matter what your preferred style. The American landscape is one of numerous streams, rivers, lakes, and bays, all waiting to be explored with a line in hand. The merits of angling continue. Not only can it be done just about anywhere there’s water (salt, fresh, or some combination), it can be done and enjoyed with kids or all by your lonesome as you take in some solitude. It’s a meditative, connected-to-nature sport that’ll get you outside and may even set you up with a nice dinner.
Duluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Try panfish action near sand beaches

We’re entering mid-August and finally seeing some cooler overnights, not to mention shorter days to boot. Summer always goes way too fast, so let's all cross our fingers for a nice spell of good weather to close out the month. On the fishing side of things, most anglers continue to...
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Kentucky Lake fishermen have short honeymoon with cool snap

Kentucky Lake’s fishing scene was the beneficiary of a rare early August cool snap this week that brought a touch of fall to the early morning air. Anglers had a little hurdle with some northeast wind but it was a small price to pay for the lower humidity and temperatures.
HobbiesPopular Mechanics

8 Best Waders for Fishing

When you pick up some pairs of fishing waders and check the price tag, you might think they’re a luxury item, but they’re essential equipment for many fishermen such as Western trout anglers who spend long hours standing in cold waters. Waders make those hours warmer, drier, and more comfortable,...
in-fisherman.com

Summer Muskies Love Bucktails

Summer is the perfect time to churn the water with bucktails. Water temperatures are approaching their annual peaks, and muskies are on the chew, ready to chase down fast-moving presentations. Your hunt for summer muskies will begin with weeds, and it’s likely that you won’t need to look further than your lake’s dense beds of cabbage and coontail to garner all of the summer muskie action you’ll ever need.
Outdoor Life

3 “Rough Fish” Species That Are Getting Recognized as Game Fish

Many anglers have a primary focus when it comes to the fish we target. Some of us even narrow it down to the kind of fishing we do for a particular species, whether it’s throwing topwaters for bass or trolling for salmon. But North America has more than 800 species of freshwater fish, so inherently we are missing out by being too selective. You shouldn’t be. There’s too much to learn and too much fun to be had by chasing a variety of fish species.
Hobbiesthepostnewspaper.net

The Basics of Hunting Season

Hunting has been around a long time. According to Britannica, hunting as many know it today began in ancient Greece. Various game were hunted to provide food, fuel and materials to make clothing and blankets. In the Middle Ages, hunting was the privilege of nobility and linked to land ownership. Hunting is now strictly regulated in many countries and is typically used as a way to control wildlife populations that would otherwise overrun certain areas.
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Racing roundup: DiBenedetto continues late season surge

With another strong effort on the track, NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto continued his late-season push for a playoff spot. Competing at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, DiBenedetto started fourth, led one lap and finished in sixth place. “P6 today…had a really fast Mustang!”...
Hobbiesarcamax.com

Dennis Anderson: Hot days in July, fishing for walleyes, more rigamarole

IN NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA — Fishing stories often are not only about fishing. Frequently misunderstood as tales of conquest, or attempts at conquest, the best of these yarns instead often regale the vagaries of family or friendship, or sometimes the settling of scores whose origins defy recollection. "Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing it is not fish they are after," Henry David Thoreau observed years ago, and he had a point.
freerangeamerican.us

5 of the Best Shark Fishing Spots in the Nation

Tarpon guides on the South Florida and Texas coasts can’t stand sharks. Same for mahi, striped bass, marlin, and tuna guides on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. In all fairness, when a 10-foot hammerhead or giant blue shark decides to crash your client’s fight with the fish of a lifetime by snatching half of it 10 yards from the boat, the ill will makes sense.
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Some really big kings are being caught, some turning color

Some really big Chinook, a few turning color already, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Ryan Merkel sent the photo at the top Sunday evening and this:. Pete Merkel, my cousin, caught a new boat record for us today out of Winthrop Harbor. (Two photos of the fish are attached below)This king was 28 lbs and 42” long. Hit on a green/white flasher with an Aqua Howie’s fly behind a rigger. We were in 125 feet of water and the rigger was set 110 feet down. Fish took a massive initial run pulling 500+ feet of line off the reel. Great day on the water, we also got a 23 lbs king a just few minutes prior. Not a lot of bites but the two we got were awesome.
HobbiesFort Worth Star-Telegram

Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

A Missouri angler nearly released a record-breaking catch until his friend told him to take a closer look. It turned out be a “rare feat,” officials said. It was still dark when Carlin Allison went fishing July 26 on the Current River in southern Missouri and a creature on the end of his line “put up one heck of a fight,” the Doniphan resident told the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Posted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday Fishing Report

At Lake Pickwick, most anglers target the deep water ledges, humps and shellbeds for bass at this time of year. Depths of 20 feet and more usually hold the fish, and they tend to bite on jigs and Carolina Rigs, mostly when the current is moving. A recent kayak tournament at the lake broke the mold, with the tournament winner fishing water 8 to 10 feet deep on the edge of a grass flat with a crankbait for the win. Crappie fishing is slow, but a few fish are being caught in Bear and Yellow creeks at 20-30 feet around brush on live minnows. Catfish remain dependable, both below the dam and on the bluff walls, particularly when there’s current flow—drift cut skipjack or shad just off bottom.
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes are Rated Fair to Good for Fishing

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Posted by
Stephanie Moua

Fish panfish and pike in Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Walleyes are found everywhere in Minnesota. On a regular fishing day, you will most likely catch a walleye compared to other fish. But, it does not mean Minnesota has no other fish to offer. You can get panfish and pike in Central Minnesota as well.
carolinasportsman.com

Look for cooler water, find Lake Hickory stripers

Let’s be frank. September is not the most-beloved month for fishing, whatever the species you target. Early September mimics the dog days of summer, with sweltering temperatures and lethargic fish hunkered down in deep holes. Late September offers some promise of better fishing, with slightly cooler water temperatures — but not cool enough to trigger a major movement to the shallows to unleash the bite.
California Statemomsla.com

15+ Places to Go Fishing in Southern California

Have you ever been fishing? When fishing with kids, remember it’s all about the experience. Have fun. Enjoy the time together. Here in southern California, you have plenty of options including fishing out on a boat with others, trying out fishing in a smaller lake setting, spending a few hours at a popular pier, and more.
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Shearon Harris bass fishing returning to “normal”

Despite a discouraging spring, bass in North Carolina’s Shearon Harris Lake have again hit their stride in the summer, according to angler Jaime Fajardo of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. This rebound is big news for anglers hoping to catch fish moving between their summer haunts and fall pattern areas. Beginning with a...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Scuba dive to submerged forests, shipwrecks, and caverns at these US lakes

When you think about scuba diving, do you imagine white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and sparkling blue water? If so, you aren’t alone. Plenty of divers focus all their attention on tropical exploration. But there’s more to this adventure sport than coral reefs and warm water. Today, more and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy