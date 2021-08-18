Stellar Late-Season Destinations for Panfish

At Lake Pickwick, most anglers target the deep water ledges, humps and shellbeds for bass at this time of year. Depths of 20 feet and more usually hold the fish, and they tend to bite on jigs and Carolina Rigs, mostly when the current is moving. A recent kayak tournament at the lake broke the mold, with the tournament winner fishing water 8 to 10 feet deep on the edge of a grass flat with a crankbait for the win. Crappie fishing is slow, but a few fish are being caught in Bear and Yellow creeks at 20-30 feet around brush on live minnows. Catfish remain dependable, both below the dam and on the bluff walls, particularly when there’s current flow—drift cut skipjack or shad just off bottom.