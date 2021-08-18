Cancel
Florida State

Built in 1926, This Storybook Home in Florida Is Utterly Charming

By Tiffani Sherman
realtor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storybook house locals have dubbed “The Gingerbread House” is available for the first time in 40 years. On the market for $500,000, the charming Tudor home on County Road 435 in Sorrento, FL, comes with quite a history. “It is one of about five or six remaining homes that...

