Alyssa Milano Heroically Stopped Car Crash After Her Uncle Suffered A Heart Attack At The Wheel

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a terrifying car accident that could have taken both their lives. On Tuesday morning, the 48-year-old actress was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of her uncle Mitchell Carp‘s SUV on a freeway in El Lay when he suddenly suffered a medical emergency and fell unconscious. According to TMZ, the passed out driver swerved into another lane and collided into another car. Upon realizing the dangerous situation, Milano quickly reached across the front seat and pressed on the brakes with her hand to stop the vehicle.

