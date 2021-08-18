Cancel
Sports

Celebrating North Hills Park Pickleball Court Conversion

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
Please join us as we celebrate the pickleball court conversion at North Hills Park, made possible through the generosity of Raleigh pickleball pioneer Marilyn Sorin.

There will not be a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony; instead, it will be a time for the community to play and celebrate together.

Learn more about the project.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

#North Hills#Pickleball
