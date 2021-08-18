Disney Replacing FastPasses With Paid System
When Walt Disney World reopened after a closure caused by the Covid pandemic, they did so without the parks’ longtime “FastPass” feature, which allowed guests to reserve times on popular attractions in advance on their phone or computer. The system was first introduced in the late ’90s, when guests could visit attractions and get paper tickets with a return time; they could then ride other stuff (or eat 40 Mickey pretzels) while waiting for the time on the ticket to return. It was essentially a way to wait in line without physically waiting in line. That was then replaced by the current digital system (dubbed “FastPass+”) a few years ago.kekbfm.com
