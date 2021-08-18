Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Replacing FastPasses With Paid System

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Walt Disney World reopened after a closure caused by the Covid pandemic, they did so without the parks’ longtime “FastPass” feature, which allowed guests to reserve times on popular attractions in advance on their phone or computer. The system was first introduced in the late ’90s, when guests could visit attractions and get paper tickets with a return time; they could then ride other stuff (or eat 40 Mickey pretzels) while waiting for the time on the ticket to return. It was essentially a way to wait in line without physically waiting in line. That was then replaced by the current digital system (dubbed “FastPass+”) a few years ago.

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Walt Disney World#Covid#Mickey#Fastpasses#Disney Parks Blog#Millennium Falcon#Radiator Springs Racers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that they will start selling annual passes again in time for the start of the park’s 50th-anniversary celebration. “For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned,” the theme park company wrote on their website.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
TravelInside the Magic

After 15 Months, Fan-Favorite Disney World Spot Quietly Reopens!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its four-month-long pandemic closure, the Disney experience had changed. Guests were required to abide by a number of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and many locations around the Resort property had not reopened. Now, as Disney World’s phased reopening process...
Travelyourmileagemayvary.net

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Will Again Require Mask Use Throughout Parks

The delta variant of COVID seems to be taking over the entire country and the CDC recently updated its recommendations, asking people to again start wearing masks indoors due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the USA. Florida in particular is currently one of the hottest hot spots in...
Lifestyleallears.net

There’s a FREE Event Coming to Disneyland and Disney World For Kids!

Most Disney-goers spend a lot of time planning which parks they’ll visit each day during their trip, but there are also a lot of special events that take place outside of the parks worth exploring!. Recently, guests have been able to try limited-time eats at Disney Springs during Flavors of...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Fans Are THRILLED About Big Change to Contemporary Resort

Yesterday, August 20, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed what will replace The Wave restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — a brand new steakhouse concept known as Steakhouse 71!. Disney Parks Blog described Disney World’s newest dining establishment as:. We’re cooking up new experiences at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for “The...
California Stateallears.net

Why Disney California Adventure Failed

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, of course, is the original Disney theme park, which opened in 1955. It would take over 45 years before the resort opened its second park, California Adventure. The road to get to...
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

The Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection is Heading to Disney World!

If you’ve been following the release of the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this news!. Each month this year, a new Stitch Crashes Disney series has dropped. The designs are all inspired by classic Disney films, so we’ve gotten to see Stitch covered in spaghetti, crawling with bugs, and giving his best wooden puppet impression, among other adventures!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Complimentary MagicBands Coming to ONE Disney Hotel Experience

If you are a fan of Star Wars, today’s news about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel must have you ready to be sent off to a galaxy far, far away!. From pricing to mock itineraries, there has been a ton of information released that tells Guests what they will need to bring, how to dress, and even how the arrival process will work when Guests board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for their two-night stay and adventure. To take a look at the first official commercial for the Resort experience, click here.
TravelInside the Magic

Dining Reservations Already VERY Limited For Disney World’s 50th

Dining reservations for October 1 (Walt Disney World’s 50th) opened up this morning and the availability is already extremely limited!. In October 2021, we are going to be celebrating the 50th anniversary, and to commemorate, Disney World is bringing a party to all of its Disney theme parks later this year — making this Walt Disney World’s biggest celebration yet!

Comments / 0

Community Policy