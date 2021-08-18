Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Las Vegas superintendent steps up to clean overgrown weeds on school property – KRQE

By The king of Las Vegas
searchinglasvegas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArellanes says it was a pleasant surprise to see West Las Vegas Schools superintendent Christopher Gutierrez and his wife get to work. Armed with a mower and …

www.searchinglasvegas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe#West Las Vegas#Weeds#Overgrown#Krqe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Cruces, NMkgrt.com

Longest-Serving Member of Las Cruces School Board Stepping Down

The longest-serving member of the current Las Cruces Public School Board — Maria Flores — is stepping down after more than 12 years on the board. Flores says it’s time for someone else to join the board. Flores has served as president and vice president of the board. She’s also a founding member of the Children’s Reading Alliance.
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

Masks required as Las Vegas-area schools open

Las Vegas, NV (AP) — Doors opened Monday at schools in and around Las Vegas, where masks were required for the more than 300,000 students and about 18,000 teachers returning to in-person classes at the fifth-largest district in the nation. Schools that were shuttered through most of last school year...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas Library District has back to school programs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the Las Vegas area prepares for back-to-school, the Library District is offering events and programs for kids, teens and adults. Saturday, August 21 - 10:30 a.m. Meals after School at the Library for Kids and Teens. When school starts on August 9, this meal program...
Public HealthKRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: State fair concerns, Elexus Groves, Dry weather, Vaccine requirements, Cleaning up weeds

[1] Lawmakers, 4H families calling on governor to drop state fair vaccine mandate for kids – With only 21 days until the New Mexico State Fair, some are saying it’s too short of a notice to get vaccinated in time. Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered that people need to be vaccinated to get in. Some are pointing out that teens only have access to Pfizer which requires two doses a minimum of three weeks apart, plus two weeks for it to fully take effect. Families with children competing in 4H are concerned that those under 12-years-old are safe to compete but anyone over 12 will be left out if they aren’t vaccinated. Some state lawmakers and 4H families are calling on the governor to drop the mandate for the kids. The governor says the mandate is to ensure the safety of all fairgoers, especially children.
Nevada State8newsnow.com

Volunteers, Get Outdoors Nevada team to clean up segment of Las Vegas Wash Trail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A team of about 60 volunteers worked with Get Outdoors Nevada to clean up a segment of the Upper Las Vegas Wash Trail in North Las Vegas on Sunday. Volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God gathered trash and brush that had accumulated on the trail between East Centennial Parkway and East Deer Springs Way at the top of the trailhead.
Riverton, WYwrrnetwork.com

Weeds be Gone: City to crack down on overgrown lots

The word is now out. Riverton Mayor Richard Gard announced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that city residents who have not controlled weeds on their properties could be in for a future court date. Gard said the City’s Code Enforcement Division had identified 90 plus properties that are not compliant with weed control. Letters have been sent to the owners/residents of those properties. If they do not respond and clean up the weeds, the city will issue tickets and take the offenders to court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy