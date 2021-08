Sixteen years ago on “American Idol,” Simon Cowell made headlines when he told a fresh-faced Carrie Underwood she was going to “win this show” and “sell more records than any other previous ‘Idol’ winner” (watch above). Well, flash-forward to today, and Simon is not only patting himself on the back for that intuitive prediction, but he’s ready to make another one. During the August 17 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the British judge told nine-year-old opera girl Victory Brinker, “You are gonna be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows.” Victory had just performed the classic...