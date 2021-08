The Nebraska soccer team will look to earn its first winning record since 2018 this year after a tough end to last season. The Huskers struggled in the spring, finishing 11th in the Big Ten with a 2-5-3 record. They also didn’t get a chance to prove themselves in the conference tournament, which included all 14 teams. Nebraska’s match against Minnesota was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues within the Husker program, and the Gophers advanced.