Sumter County, GA

Sheriff returns from training conference

By TRACY K. HALL
Americus Times-Recorder
 6 days ago

Press Release from Georgia Sheriffs’ Association 8.18.21. Sheriffs’ Offices in Georgia have many responsibilities such as providing courthouse security, operating jails, transporting inmates and mental patients, performing traffic and law enforcement functions, registering sex offenders and many more. Sheriffs are the chief law enforcement officer of each county and have many mandated responsibilities by state law. As a result of these diverse responsibilities, sheriffs must be knowledgeable of best practices and procedures in many areas. Current concerns of law enforcement as they relate to the Office of Sheriff are addressed during training conferences sponsored by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. Sumter County Sheriff Eric D. Bryant recently returned from the Association’s annual Summer Training Conference held on Jekyll Island, August 2nd – 4th.

www.americustimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

