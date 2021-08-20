Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Master Blaster: Kevin Richard Martin's Baker's Dozen

The Quietus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist also known as The Bug talks to Jennifer Lucy Allan about the records that changed his life, from anxious encounters with African Head Charge in Weymouth to being blasted by Swans at the ICA. Photo by Caroline Lessire. tQ favourite Kevin Richard Martin specialises in ego-exploding sonics, whether...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richard Martin#Ambient Music#Punk Music#African#Swans#Tikiman#Grouper#Pathological Records#Intercranial Records#London Zoo#Angels Devils#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicThe Quietus

New Weird Britain In Review For August By Noel Gardner

Noel Gardner romps through Summer with a veritable NWB greatest hits... Home page photo: Lucy Railton and Kit Downes by Cristina Marx/Photomusic. It’s kind of ridiculous that Justin Broadrick’s deep industrial techno alias JK Flesh has never been covered or even mentioned in these onward-til-infinity columns. Truth is, you could literally fill a book with the acts whose lack of coverage in New Weird so-called Britain is ridiculous – the fun of the big, messy sprawl has its tradeoffs. It is nice to nix erratum, though, and August provides that opportunity with the release of a ruff four-track EP pitting JK Flesh against Gnod, who have certainly been afforded their due.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Interview: Pete Cunningham Talks Sweet Satisfaction of ‘Recognition’ for Ishmael Ensemble

I was able to hop on a Zoom call with saxophonist and producer of Ishmael Ensemble, Pete Cunnigham, to talk about the group’s stunning new record, Visions of Light. Cunningham discussed the unique, pandemic-induced recording process for their latest and the benefits of letting tracks flourish and grow on their own timeline. We also spoke about Ishmael Ensemble’s elusiveness when it comes to genre categorizations and how the two extremes of music, ambient, spatial sound, and highly textural, heavier experimentation come together on Visions of Light for an undefinable, yet atmospheric body of work.
MusicResident Advisor

Luke Slater announces seventh Planetary Assault Systems album, Sky Scraping

Luke Slater will release his seventh Planetary Assault Systems album on Token Records this October. The UK techno pioneer returns to the Belgian label following the Say It Loud EP from earlier this year. The new album, Sky Scraping, has ten tracks, two of which featured on Say It Loud. The LP is out on vinyl and digitally this October 15th. Slater released three Planetary Assault Systems albums on Peacefrog Records between 1997 and 2001, and three on Ostgut Ton between 2009 and 2016. Listen to "Labstract."
MusicThe Quietus

Columnfortably Numb: Psych Rock For August Reviewed By JR Moores JR Moores , August 24th, 2021 09:00

JR Moores takes a look at the latest psychedelic offerings, after a bit of on-brand '90s nostalgia. Home page photograph: Paper Birch. The introductory paragraphs to the latest instalment of my increasingly digressive, every-other-monthly psych column will principally concern the 90s Glaswegian alt-rock band Urusei Yatsura. Who says I don't have my finger on the pulse?! The reasons for this will become clear, eventually, but please accept my apologies if the subject's too niche. Really, I have a book to promote, which I should be banging on about instead. Just thought I'd throw that hashtaghumbleplug in there. It is pre-orderable (or "orderable", if you prefer) from your online or high-street hardback merchant of choice. I'd direct you towards one that pays its taxes, instead of firing its founder into space for a few minutes because somebody spent too much time as a child watching Star Trek on his own. My book is about HEAVY MUSIC, in almost all shapes and forms.
Entertainmentrevolution935.com

Ian Carey passed away last week

Another sad news is coming from the Electronic Dance Music World. Last week, the American DJ and producer Ian Carey passed away for unknown causes. Born in Maryland in 1975, he was a house music icon in the 2000s. You probably know him for various hits such as Red Light and Keep On Rising that became the soundtrack of our summer and were included in many compilations. In addition, he was a great music producer and sound designer. We can consider him among the most representative and innovative sound makers during the transition from 90s Dance Music to the 2000s.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

Baker's art studio presents ‘a constant experiment’

A Buena Vista resident for 17 years, not a day goes by for artist Evelyn Gottschall Baker without a visit to her home-based studio. She has worked largely with glass sculpting, stained glass and painting. These days she has left painting and stained glass behind to focus primarily on kiln-formed glass sculptures.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: The Bug - Fire

Fire – the third record in a triptych that began with London Zoo in 2008 and continued with 2014’s Angels and Devils – is probably the most menacing and ferocious album that Kevin Martin has ever produced. Bringing in a posse of long-time collaborators like Flowdan, Manga and award-winning poet Roger Robinson as well as new faces such as Logan, Nazamba and FFSYTHO, he has ramped up the ante and pushed his usual mishmash of Jamaican dancehall, grime, hip hop and experimental electronica even deeper into a dystopian-nightmare-made-real to soundtrack this modern plague.
MusicThe Quietus

Xhosa Cole

After a string of standout collaborations, the twenty-four year old saxophonist really lets rip on this debut album, finds Nick Roseblade. In a very short period of time saxophonist Xhosa Cole has amassed a strong body of work. As well as being the BBC’s Young Jazz Musician in 2018, his tracks on Bobbie Gardner’s 2018 tribute to Birmingham for-Wards blew everyone else way. Considering that album featured contributions from Pram, Grandmaster Gareth, and Justin K Broadrick shows just how strong that contribution was. His improvisation album Autumn Conversations, also in 2018, with EIF showed he was happy to play with non-jazz musicians. In 2019 he stole the show on Soweto Kinch’s The Black Peril album, and his work on Rachel Musson’s I Went This Way took that album to somewhere else entirely. All this feels like it has now been eclipsed by his debut album K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us.
Educationbeloitcall.com

Master’s of Music from RAM

LONDON – Elizabeth Tobald, an alumni of Beloit High School (2012), graduated with Distinction, the highest academic award, from the “Royal Academy of Music”, London. Her “Masters of Arts, Music (viola)” graduation ceremony was held July 12, 2021 at “Free Mason Hall”. Because of Covid restrictions for US citizens to travel to the UK, her family was not able to travel and attend the ceremony. Elizabeth did have friends present to celebrate the event.
MusicThe Quietus

Xiu Xiu Share Cover Of 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' Track

The group recorded the cover of Angelo Badalamenti's 'A Real Indication' during the sessions for 2016's 'Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks' album. Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track 'A Real Indication'. The track was originally recorded during the sessions...
MusicThe Quietus

Get Up, Stand Up: An Interview With The Specials

In their very first interview about a new album of protest songs, The Specials' Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter speak to Patrick Clarke about how political music and the energy of Black Lives Matter lifted them from pandemic-enforced inertia. Photos by Shane O’Neill. As protests began to surge...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Gustafsson / McPhee / Håker Flaten / Nilssen-Love: The Thing She Knows...

The Hat Hut and ezz-thetics family of labels is in 2021 just three years shy of its fiftieth anniversary. This is a remarkable, perhaps unique, achievement for an independent company which has concerned itself exclusively with the avant-garde end of jazz and conservatoire music from the get go, and has done so with the highest (for which read costly) production standards.
MusicPaste Magazine

The Bug Shares New Single "Vexed," Featuring Moor Mother

Electronic producer Kevin Richard Martin, also known as The Bug, recently announced his first solo album in seven years. Fire (Aug. 27, Ninja Tune) is the third installment in his triptych series, which includes 2008’s London Zoo and 2014’s Angels & Devils. Today (Aug. 23), he shares the final single from the album, “Vexed,” featuring Philadelphia rapper Moor Mother.
MusicThe Quietus

Arca To Perform Live At Berghain As Part Of Exhibition

She'll perform as part of 'Berl-Berl', which is running in the Halle am Berghain space. Arca is set to perform live in the Halle am Berghain concert space of Berghain next month as part of an audiovisual exhibition called Berl-Berl. While the exhibition has been running since July 10, and...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Martin Sexton’s new album

Just when I think I cannot stand one more minute of trying to breathe in the thick soupy, humid air and listening to the noisy humming of the air conditioners, the weather becomes much less humid and a bit cooler. Then I think of all the people here on the front lines: emergency and health care workers, the people who struggle every day to keep our stores open and delivering necessary supplies to us all and the many who do not have any kind of air conditioners. I am ashamed of fussing over so little and thankful for what I have and all who are helping us out. We need to keep on being patient and kind, and cautious and please wear masks.
MusicThe Quietus

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds To Release 'B-Sides & Rarities Part II'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to release a collection of demos and other rare material as part of new release B-Sides & Rarities Part II. Coming 16 years on from the release of B-Sides & Rarities, this second instalment of the series features 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006 to 2020, including the first recordings of tracks such as 'Skeleton Tree', 'Girl In Amber' and 'Bright Horses'. Cave and Bad Seed Warren Ellis have compiled the collection, which will be released on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and digitally. There will also be a limited edition 7-inch vinyl box set that collects both instalments of the B-Sides & Rarities series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy