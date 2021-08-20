Master Blaster: Kevin Richard Martin's Baker's Dozen

JR Moores takes a look at the latest psychedelic offerings, after a bit of on-brand '90s nostalgia. Home page photograph: Paper Birch. The introductory paragraphs to the latest instalment of my increasingly digressive, every-other-monthly psych column will principally concern the 90s Glaswegian alt-rock band Urusei Yatsura. Who says I don't have my finger on the pulse?! The reasons for this will become clear, eventually, but please accept my apologies if the subject's too niche. Really, I have a book to promote, which I should be banging on about instead. Just thought I'd throw that hashtaghumbleplug in there. It is pre-orderable (or "orderable", if you prefer) from your online or high-street hardback merchant of choice. I'd direct you towards one that pays its taxes, instead of firing its founder into space for a few minutes because somebody spent too much time as a child watching Star Trek on his own. My book is about HEAVY MUSIC, in almost all shapes and forms.