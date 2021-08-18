Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’

By Robert J Wright
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
The text message received from Red River Revel Chairman Michal Ostendorff Wednesday afternoon was simple and to the point. "Revel is a go." The message from Ostendorff wrapped up days of questions surrounding the annual fete, scheduled to begin October 2. And the biggest question of all was, with cancellations of festivals all over the state due to the surge in the COVID Delta variant, would the Revel once again fall by the wayside?

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Revel#Red River Revel 2021#Covid
Caddo Parish, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

School Bells Will Be Ringing in Shreveport Today

It's back to the books for Caddo Parish students today. It is a return to some sense of normalcy with classes five days a week. But students will be required to wear masks. This includes even those in kindergarten. Virtual schooling is an option for parents who are not comfortable...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Caught on Camera

Some Shreveport locals were participating in a new internet challenge known as "the crate challenge". The challenge is dangerous in-and-of itself, involving stacking plastic milk-crates in a stair shape and having participants try and climb the shaky structure. Most of the videos of these challenges end in failure, but this...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Lucky Beat the Odds Once and Now He Needs a Fur-ever Home!

This little guy is truly 'Lucky!' He's already beat Parvo and now he's on the hunt for his fur-ever home!. Is there anything sweeter in this world than puppy breath? In my humble opinion, it's one of life's little pleasures and Lucky would love to give you all the puppy breath kisses you can stand! Make an appointment to meet him at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Since Lucky is still a puppy, his new owner will need to continue his puppy shots. His adoption fee is $200.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Tropics Aren’t Quiet But There is No Imminent Threat to Louisiana

Over the weekend Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system wasn't that much of a treacherous weather maker but it was still a tropical storm. That meant power outages, storm surge, and flooding throughout many parts of the New England coastline. While we don't want to diminish the threat and the actual damage potential, we are happy to report that it could have been a lot worse and it wasn't.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Nola COVID Mandates Cost One Bar Over $700k

This time, there's no help coming. New Orleans businesses, especially in the travel and tourism industries, are being destroyed by COVID-19 restrictions once again. But this time, there's no government bailout on the way for the business owners, or employees. The City of New Orleans implemented strict COVID vaccine mandates,...
Natchitoches, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival Is Cancelled for 2021

More bad news for festival lovers in the Ark-La-Tex. The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival is cancelled for 2021. There was no festival last year and it won't be back this year. The surge of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana has prompted the decision to call off this year's event. This is not the first event in the state to be called off for the year. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has cancelled plans to hold an event in October. The Morgan City Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has been scrapped for this year. The French Quarter Fest has been cancelled. The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival has also been cancelled for the 2nd year in a row.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Historic Shreveport Church Catches Fire

26 Fire and other emergency units rushed to the scene when the call came in that there was heavy smoke billowing out of Kings Highway Christian Church. The call came during a heavy thunder storm around 5:30pm Wednesday (8/18/21) when witnesses at the intersection of Kings Highway and Line Avenue lit up the 911 lines.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Here’s Your Chance to Be in a Big Screen Movie in Shreveport Area

Your chance to land a role on a big screen feature film is here. M. Night Shyamalan is producing a movie in our area and he is looking for locals for several of the roles in the film. Shyamalan is famous for the blockbuster movies "Sixth Sense," and "Signs." The Academy Award winner is now making a movie based around Caddo Lake in the Ark-La-Tex.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival in Abbeville Canceled

Another day, another cancellation. The Louisiana Cattle Festival & Fair Association made the announcement yesterday that they made the difficult decision to cancel all events of the 2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival, including the pageant, festival, fair, and parade. The Association released a statement that read in part:. After careful consideration...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

13 Incredibly Louisiana Things You’ll Find at Every Wedding

In Louisiana, our culture dictates that we celebrate every day. So, when we get a day to celebrate that includes a wedding, it’s an especially joyous occasion. Okay, maybe some of us aren’t so thrilled at the aspect of putting on our church clothes and heading out into the summer heat but most of the time, the reception is worth the dry-cleaning bill.

