Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’
The text message received from Red River Revel Chairman Michal Ostendorff Wednesday afternoon was simple and to the point. "Revel is a go." The message from Ostendorff wrapped up days of questions surrounding the annual fete, scheduled to begin October 2. And the biggest question of all was, with cancellations of festivals all over the state due to the surge in the COVID Delta variant, would the Revel once again fall by the wayside?965kvki.com
