Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’

More bad news for festival lovers in the Ark-La-Tex. The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival is cancelled for 2021. There was no festival last year and it won't be back this year. The surge of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana has prompted the decision to call off this year's event. This is not the first event in the state to be called off for the year. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has cancelled plans to hold an event in October. The Morgan City Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has been scrapped for this year. The French Quarter Fest has been cancelled. The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival has also been cancelled for the 2nd year in a row.