There's no denying that HGTV has made home design addicts out of millions of Americans, but let's not forget that it has also changed the lives of its own on-air talent. Since the mid-1990s, the channel has turned everyday real estate pros and interior designers into world-renowned tastemakers. Popular programs have been a springboard for book deals, product lines, and lucrative licensing agreements. We challenge you to walk into any retail store without seeing Chip and Joanna Gaines' faces attached to a piece of furniture, or the names Drew and Jonathan Scott tied to some fluffy throw pillows.