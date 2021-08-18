Johnson: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it plans to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, especially women and children, in response to the Taliban's seizure of power. Officials provided details about the resettlement program on Wednesday as lawmakers held a heated emergency debate on developments in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the coming years. Lawmakers said the plan was inadequate in terms of speed and numbers. Johnson says officials are doing all they can to evacuate Britons and Afghans who helped U.K. forces. He says the Taliban so far have not sought to disrupt the operation.