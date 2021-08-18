Cancel
Politics

Johnson: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year

By SYLVIA HUI, PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it plans to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, especially women and children, in response to the Taliban's seizure of power. Officials provided details about the resettlement program on Wednesday as lawmakers held a heated emergency debate on developments in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the coming years. Lawmakers said the plan was inadequate in terms of speed and numbers. Johnson says officials are doing all they can to evacuate Britons and Afghans who helped U.K. forces. He says the Taliban so far have not sought to disrupt the operation.

Boris Johnson
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Taliban#Uk#Ap#Britons
Afghanistan
Politics
U.K.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.
Georgia StateWTGS

Georgia governor signals openness to taking Afghan refugees

ATLANTA (WTGS/AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort. The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe.
WorldThe Independent

Boris Johnson says meeting of G7 leaders to reaffirm commitment to Afghan people

Boris Johnson has promised “to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to protect human rights in Afghanistan as he calls an emergency meeting of leading nations. Downing Street was keen to stress that the UK did not want to act alone on Afghanistan and that the meeting would provide an opportunity for nations to agree to a unified approach.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Northam: Virginia Willing to Take in Thousands of Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban continues to take over the government of Afghanistan, Virginia is willing to take in thousands of Afghan refugees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Twitter. “Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia,” Northam tweeted. “I’m coordinating with [Washington] DC and have made it clear: we’re ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as [a] safe harbor.”
PoliticsTelegraph

Britain ready to take in Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban

Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban are to be resettled in the UK under proposals for a scheme similar to that which brought 20,000 Syrians to Britain. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is said to be "very keen" to create a bespoke refugee scheme for women, children and the most vulnerable escaping from Afghanistan, similar to the Syrian resettlement scheme set up in 2015.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to resettle ‘substantially’ more Afghan refugees

Boris Johnson must urgently rethink the UK’s resettlement scheme for people in Afghanistan to save lives at immediate risk from the Taliban, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.Scotland’s first minister has urged the prime minister to increase the commitment to welcome 5,000 refugees in the next year and a total of 20,000 Afghan refugees over the “long-term”.In a letter to Mr Johnson, the SNP leader said: “We are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long-term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.”Ms Sturgeon added: “We believe a...
ImmigrationPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Governor Reynolds Considering Taking In Afghan Refugees

By now you've no doubt seen some of the shocking images coming in as the country of Afghanistan once again falls under control of the Taliban. American diplomats were flown out of the country at the last minute as the capitol city of Kabul fell to the terrorist organization over the weekend. Twenty years after 9-11, the nation of Afghanistan is once again controlled by the terrorist group who planned those attacks. The attention now turns to getting people out of that country that want to leave, and Iowa could be a potential destination.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour demand sleaze inquiry over funding of Boris Johnson’s by-election jet flight

Labour is demanding a sleaze inquiry into claims that Boris Johnson used taxpayers’ money to fund a private jet to fly to Hartlepool to campaign for a Conservative by-election candidate.The ministerial code states that ministers “must not use government resources for Party political purposes”.But an official party spending return obtained by the Business Insider website recorded that the cost to the Conservatives of the prime minister’s travel was “nil”, suggesting that the cost of the flight was met from government funds.In a letter to Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser Christopher Geidt and cabinet secretary Simon Case, shadow deputy prime minister...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan crisis shows there has been ‘demise’ in UK-US relationship, senior Tory says

The crisis unfolding in Afghanistan shows there has been a “demise” in the so-called special relationship between Britain and the United States, according to a senior Conservative MP.Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the Commons Defence Committee, said the UK had “not been included in the conversations” over the withdrawal from the region, adding: “The relationship is not what it was.”His comments come amid scenes of desperation at Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, as thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans granted visas attempt to flee the new Taliban regime.In an update on Sunday, the armed forces minister James Heappey...

