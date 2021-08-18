EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

According to the Warsaw media, 32 people from Afghanistan have been camping outdoors on or at the border for days near the Polish town of Usnarz-Górny, on the border with Belarus. You have passed through Belarus and wish to continue to the EU. But a few meters west of their makeshift camp in this wooded area is a Polish border guard; to the east is Belarusian. They can therefore neither retreat nor advance. First, private broadcaster TVN24 reported on the incident. Then the Polish aid organization “Ocalenie” (rescue) intervened. A few days ago, assistants said, women and children from Iraq were there in addition to the Afghans. “Belarusians have allowed people with young children to return,” the organization wrote on Twitter on Thursday.