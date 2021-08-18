Cancel
Egyptian intel chief visits Israel to discuss Gaza truce

 6 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Egypt’s intelligence chief has visited Israel to discuss a cease-fire deal between Israel and the Hamas militant group following an 11-day war last May. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office says that Egyptian official Abbas Kamel invited the Israeli leader to visit Egypt in the coming weeks. Egypt has played a key mediation role between Israel and Hamas over the years. The two sides appear to have reached no agreements beyond a halt in fighting. Hamas demands an easing in an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. Israel wants the return of the remains of two soldiers killed in a 2014 war as well as two Israeli civilians believed to be held by Hamas.

