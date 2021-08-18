Why it Doesn’t Pay to Push Your Pasture
Managing pastures for maximum productivity is a long term goal, but weather fluctuations, forage inventory damage or any other unforeseen circumstances can cause you to rethink your management options. During times of dry conditions, the urge to maximize the use of what little forage growth there is may be overwhelming. Before doing so it is important to consider the future consequences of pushing pastures to obtain more grazing days.
