Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why it Doesn’t Pay to Push Your Pasture

By Brittany Neumeier, AAg, Agri-Environmental Specialist,
discoverestevan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging pastures for maximum productivity is a long term goal, but weather fluctuations, forage inventory damage or any other unforeseen circumstances can cause you to rethink your management options. During times of dry conditions, the urge to maximize the use of what little forage growth there is may be overwhelming. Before doing so it is important to consider the future consequences of pushing pastures to obtain more grazing days.

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Moisture#Productivity#Pastures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
GardeningLancaster Farming

Putting Your Vegetable Garden to Bed for the Winter

Cleaning up the vegetable garden at the end of a growing season is one of the most important tasks that gardeners can do to set themselves up for success the following year. Hearing the geese flying overhead is my signal to start to clean things up, knowing that soon I’ll be rewarded with time indoors working on sewing projects while I'm curled up on the couch. I also know that taking advantage of working outdoors in the cooler and more comfortable weather will be time well spent. In the spring, I’ll be impatient to plant and waiting for the soil to warm up and dry out. At that point, I’ll be thankful that the beds are ready.
GardeningPosted by
The Associated Press

Gardening: What to do when the soil stays too wet

Odd weather this summer has taken its toll on many gardens. For many the problem is drought, but what if it just keeps raining?. In some gardens, water sits on the surface of the ground or the ground stays slurpy for hours after rain stops. The best advice then is to move the garden to a spot where the soil drains better.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Half of gardeners unaware of what’s in their shop-bought compost – did you realise?

A large number of gardeners are unaware of what’s in their shop-bought compost, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has found. Their latest survey revealed that more than half of gardeners (57%) admit to not knowing what is in their shop-bought potting compost, though we are now buying more of the fertiliser than ever. This is raising issues around sustainability.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Gardeninghunker.com

Are Coleus Plants Perennial Flowers?

When you think of gorgeous plants to nurture throughout the growing season, you probably picture flowering plants. Coleus plants (​Plectranthus scutellarioides​, formerly ​Solenostemon​, ​Plectranthus​, or ​Coleus​ spp.), however, are instead grown for their striking foliage, which helps make a bold garden statement. They are tender perennials, typically grown as annuals outside their native Southeast Asia.
Agricultureenquirerjournal.com

Viral diseases in tomatoes can cause serious damage in greenhouses

Viral diseases of greenhouse tomatoes in North Carolina occasionally cause serious damage and large economic loss. The amount of loss can vary depending on the virus disease involved, the variety of tomato, the age of the plant at infection time, the temperature during disease development, the presence of other diseases, and the extent that viruses have spread in the planting. The dense plant spacing, closed environment, and frequent mechanical contact that is inherent to greenhouse tomato production increase the chances of a viral disease outbreak. Keep in mind that symptoms will vary by strain of virus, age and health of host upon infection, and environmental conditions. The first step in controlling a disease is identifying the causal agent.
Gardeninghendersonville.com

The Basics of Soil pH and Lime

Soils in our humid southern climate are naturally acidic and some old-timers often referred to soil needing to be “sweet” for good plant growth. This expression most often relates to the use of lime to correct our acidic soils. Lime is commonly used by farmers and home gardeners to help...
Animalsgrit.com

How to Make Your Property a Bird Sanctuary

Our homes are sanctuaries. They contain all the things we need to survive: food, water, shelter, and safety. Birds look to meet these same needs with their homes. While these basic requirements may seem easy enough to obtain, think about the last time you saw a bird loafing around. When you see birds, chances are they’re gathering food, making a nest, feeding a young one, drinking water, or fleeing from danger. Survival is hard for birds, and we can all do a little more to help them out. To start, we can design our homes and properties to be bird sanctuaries. By designing your property to help provide birds’ basic needs, you can enjoy more birds without leaving your home.
Industryagdaily.com

Measuring electric current in soil could provide answers on soil health

Washington State University researchers have developed a way to assess soil health by measuring the electric current produced by its tiniest microbes. The team used a probe originally developed to measure the electrochemical signal of microbes in aquatic environments, and tested it on healthy and unhealthy soil samples to measure microbial metabolism and other indicators of soil health. This proof-of-concept research, published in Journal of Electrochemical Society, could someday lead to a simple, real-time test for farmers to determine whether soil is productive.
IndustryChillico Constitution-Tribune

Water! Water! Water!

The high temperature and high humidity conditions have many plants struggling. From tomatoes to maples, all species need additional water during drought. Despite the wet spring we had, watering now is essential. In the best of times, we need to provide vegetable and flower gardens with adequate water. In times...
Animalshunker.com

How to Get Rid of Millipedes

If you see millipedes in your home, you can take heart knowing they don't want to be there. Millipedes like to eat rotting plant material and prefer to live where it's moist and damp. As such, they would much rather live outside than share your home with you (thankfully). Any...
Gardeningbeaconseniornews.com

The power of observation: What is your garden telling you?

Here in the mountains, striped Sunrise Bumble Bee cherry tomatoes are just beginning to flourish. Tasting the little tomatoes week after week told me the plants were getting too much water, as they became slightly less flavorful and crisp. Sure enough, the meter had been reset to water daily instead of every other.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

20 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings – And How to Do It

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When it comes to gardening, you might be surprised by how easy and cost-effective growing your own plants can be. It’s never been easier than now with a wide variety of cuttings available at most stores that cater specifically for plant lovers!
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy