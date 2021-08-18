ClosedLoop raises $34 million to infuse data science into healthcare
ClosedLoop.ai Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $34 million Series B financing for its healthcare-specific data science platform, bringing its total funding to $48 million. The company’s software combines machine learning with a library of healthcare-specific training features and model templates. The platform integrates several data science workflows — including data onboarding and normalization, automated feature engineering, autoML and MLOps — and includes features that facilitate experimentation, collaboration, oversight and management.siliconangle.com
