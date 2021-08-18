ClosedLoop raises $34 million to infuse data science into healthcare

It’s undeniable that considering race or ethnicity (abbreviated as R/E; used as a singular noun in this article, although the statements in this article will refer to race and ethnicity collectively) is important in quantitatively studying healthcare outcomes. Ask any respectable statistician/epidemiologist/data scientist and they’ll tell you at least this much! I think while the understanding of the importance of R/E is ubiquitous, we can always strive to build a stronger fundamental vocabulary of why it’s important. I wanted to write an article that aims to summarize conclusions from (fairly mature) literature about R/E in model-building. Specifically, I wanted to briefly cover R/E in explanatory and predictive contexts (for more info on the difference, check out my previous article on the topic!).