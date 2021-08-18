Girl Scouts' New 'Adventurefuls' Cookies Taste Like a Salted Caramel Brownie
August is a tough time of year for Girl Scout Cookie devotees. The scouts' cookie season generally runs from January to April, so by late summer, diehards have almost certainly exhausted their supply and are still months away from their next chance to restock. So what do the Girl Scouts of the USA decide to do during these desperate moments? Taunt everyone with a new cookie not slated to be released until 2022, of course!www.bhg.com
Comments / 0