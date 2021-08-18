Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Girl Scouts' New 'Adventurefuls' Cookies Taste Like a Salted Caramel Brownie

By Mike Pomranz
BHG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is a tough time of year for Girl Scout Cookie devotees. The scouts' cookie season generally runs from January to April, so by late summer, diehards have almost certainly exhausted their supply and are still months away from their next chance to restock. So what do the Girl Scouts of the USA decide to do during these desperate moments? Taunt everyone with a new cookie not slated to be released until 2022, of course!

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Cookies#Adventurefuls#Food Wine#Gsusa#Campbell Schmitt#Thin Mints#Tagalongs#French#Lemon Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The Girl Scouts Just Announced Next Year's New Cookie Flavor

Is there anything not to love about the Girl Scouts? If you have a decadent sweet tooth, you might adore them even more when you read this: The Girl Scouts of the USA just announced a bold new flavor for their 2022 Girl Scout cookie lineup. Here's what you can order come January (along with a pretty mouth-watering image of the new addition!).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Chocolate Lovers Won't Want To Miss Chips Ahoy's Newest Cookie

When it comes to cookies, Chips Ahoy is constantly reinventing the wheel. Throughout the years, the brand has launched a wide range of tasty collaborations, many of which combine the flavors of some of our favorite desserts and candies like brownies, s'mores, red velvet cake, and Reese's Pieces in each cookie (via Instagram). The company has even spiced up their own signature chocolate chip variety by making editions that have been extra chunky, chewy, mini, or thin.
Georgia StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Girl Scouts Will Debut New Cookie and I’m Counting Down the Days

I love cookies. I love homemade cookies, cookies from the bakery, cookies from the package, it really doesn't matter where they come from, I will eat them. Each year I convince myself that it is my civic duty to buy a few boxes to help out the local Girl Scouts. While I certainly appreciate what the Girl Scouts do and the values that they represent, if I'm being honest, I'm all about the cookies.
MarketingPosted by
FL Radio Group

Girl Scouts Serving Up New Cookie and Much More

The 2022 Girl Scout cookie season may still be six months away, but scouts across the country are already tempting your sweet tooth with the new Adventureful cookie. Jaime Alvarez with the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways says the “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt” is the creation of the national marketing team.
Food & DrinksBHG

Pinwheel Cookies That Always Stand Out on a Cookie Tray

When you want a cookie recipe that stuns, skip the drop cookies and opt for one of these pinwheel cookies. The swirled effect of different colored doughs or a filling and dough stands out from the chocolate chip and monster cookies we see all the time. Plus, the slice-and-bake nature of the spiral cookies means you can get the dough ready when you have time and keep it in the freezer for several months so you can bake fresh cookies on short notice.
Montana Statethecheyennepost.com

Adventurefuls Cookie Joins 2022 Lineup Nationwide

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Tuesday, August 17, announced a new cookie variety for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. “Adventurefuls” is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls was chosen to reflect the new variety taking cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their amazing adventures through the Cookie Program.
RecipesMorganton News Herald

These TikTok cookie recipes will satisfy your sweet tooth

Cookies are the perfect single serving dessert for anyone with a sweet tooth, but if you want to get a little more creative than your standard chocolate chip cookie, try these recipes from TikTok. 1. Cookie Monster Cookies. You don’t have to be a kid to appreciate this viral cookie...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Individually Wrapped Gooey Cakes

Prairie City Bakery's Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes can now be found in a fun birthday cake flavor and it enhances the brand's classic butter cake with vanilla and white chocolate, plus colorful rainbow sprinkles. Thanks to its individually wrapped format, the birthday cake flavor has the potential to serve people...
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

The best crinkly, and oh so gluten free, Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies that will fool just about everyone. Made with special secret ingredients, real maple syrup, vanilla, gluten free flour, and double the chocolate chips and/or chunks. These cookies are rich in flavor and soon to become everyone’s favorite. They’re perfect for any and all occasions from school lunches to upcoming game days. Every bite is soft and chewy in the center…with just the right amount of melty chocolate. So DELICIOUS!
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

McConnell’s Just Launched an Oat Milk Ice Cream Line

The popular ice cream brand now offers indulgent vegan flavors—like Cookies & Cream. Who doesn’t love ice cream? It’s creamy, indulgent, and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. With more and more mainstream ice cream brands adding vegan options to their lineup, it makes going out for a scoop much less stressful and way more enjoyable. McConnell’s just launched an oat milk ice cream line with a plethora of drool-worthy flavors!
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Jello Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These bright and colorful Jello Cookies are quick and easy to make using only 4 simple ingredients plus jello mix. This recipe is perfect for baking with kids because it is practically foolproof and is a fun way to bake deliciously soft and sweet sugar cookies that can be customized according to their favorite color-flavor combinations.
RetailEpicurious

Eat Ice Cream for Dinner With Your Best Friends

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s an old absurdist play I love by Eugene Ionesco called Amédée, or How to Get Rid of It, about a man named Amédée and his wife discussing what to do with a mysterious body in an offstage room of their apartment. We never learn who the corpse is or how it got there, but one thing is clear: The corpse is growing. Eventually it grows so large it spills out onto the stage, a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float-size foot creeping into the living room. The apartment is transformed into a phantasmagoric space of otherworldly wonder and looming dread.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Over 38% Agree This Is Best Brand Of Peanut Butter

Savory with the perfect blend of salty and sweet; creamy or crunchy, depending on your personal preferences; and absolutely delicious when paired with chocolate, apples, or plain white bread: Of course, we're talking about peanut butter! Peanut butter is something of an American specialty that is enjoyed across the country in many forms. In 2020, almost 300 million American consumers ate the delicious gooey stuff (via Statista).

Comments / 0

Community Policy