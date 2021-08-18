Crypto Asset Management Market Will Near $10B by 2030, Says Study
According to estimates from Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market could grow tenfold by 2030. A recent study published by Allied Market Research claims that by 2030, the global crypto asset management market would garner approximately $9.36 billion. The market research and advisory company says that the total garnered in 202 as $0.67 billion in comparison. To achieve $9.36 billion growth at a CAGR of 30.2% would be required.beincrypto.com
Comments / 0