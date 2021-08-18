Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto Asset Management Market Will Near $10B by 2030, Says Study

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to estimates from Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market could grow tenfold by 2030. A recent study published by Allied Market Research claims that by 2030, the global crypto asset management market would garner approximately $9.36 billion. The market research and advisory company says that the total garnered in 202 as $0.67 billion in comparison. To achieve $9.36 billion growth at a CAGR of 30.2% would be required.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Trafficatlantanews.net

Electric Bus Market in North America to Grow at 17.6% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and reduction in battery prices are the major factors driving the growth of the global electric bus market. Based on propulsion type, the BEV segment garnered the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.
Trafficatlantanews.net

Smart Railways Market in Asia-Pacific To Grow 14.2% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of railway projects across the world, increase in urbanization and local commute requirements, growth in demand for passenger and freight capacity, and changing passenger payment habits fuel the growth of the global smart railway market. Based on offering type, the solutions segment held the largest market share in 2019. At the same time, region wise, the market across LAMEA would manifest the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Prominent Companies: Alstom, BOMBARDIER INC., ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Hitachi, Ltd., and Aitek S.P.A.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Cargo Hydrogen Aircraft Market To Portray at 19.90% CAGR by 2040: Allied Market Research

Increasing air passenger traffic across the globe, high suitability of hydrogen as aviation fuel, and reduced GHG emissions drive the growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market. Based on range, the short haul segment is expected to hold the major share in 2030. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2040. Prominent Players: AeroDelft, AEROVIRONMENT, INC., Airbus S.A.S., Alaka'i Technologies, HES Energy Systems, Pipistrel d.o.o, PJSC Tupolev, The Boeing Company, Urban Aeronautics Ltd, and ZeroAvia, Inc.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Trade Finance Market to Reach $56.06 Billion by 2026 | 3.79% CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Trade Finance Market by Product Type (Supply Chain Finance and Export & Agency Finance), Service Providers (Banks, Trade Finance Houses, and Others), and End User (Exporters, Importers, and Traders): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global trade finance market was valued at $39.71 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow $56.06 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Fungicides Market Size To Witness CAGR 4.7% Growth By 2027 | Revenue $19.5 Billion

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fungicides Market by Active Ingredient (Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, and Others), and Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global fungicides industry was pegged at $13.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $19.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Trimethylhydroquinone Market: Asia-Pacific to grow at 4.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028: Allied Market Researh

Word Trimethylhydroquinone market accounted USD 944.2 million in 2020, and to hit USD 1.28 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Eurex Listing ETC Group’s Bitcoin ETN Futures Product

Europe’s largest derivatives exchange Eurex will list the Bitcoin ETN Futures of crypto-backed asset provider ETC Group on September 13. This listing is significant as it marks the first time futures contracts are available for investors on a crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe. This listing is just the latest...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Insurance Telematics Market Research Report 2021. Companies Included - Masternaut Ltd, MiX Telematics Ltd, Octo Telematics SpA

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Insurance Telematics Market By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Offering (Hardware and Software), End-User Vertical (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report has offered an all-inclusive...
Marketsatlantanews.net

(PDF) U.S. Video Surveillance Market Size, Trends, Swot, Pest, Porter'S Analysis, For 2020 - 2027 | HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Video Surveillance Market by Component (Solution, Service, and Connectivity Technology), Application (Commercial, Military & Defense, Infrastructure, Residential, and Others), and Customer Type (B2B and B2C): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global U.S. Video Surveillance Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Marketsatlantanews.net

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Marketsbiospace.com

Herbal Supplements Market | Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to dominate the market to 2029

Awareness regarding the many benefits of a number of herbs is catching up on with people across the world. This is leading even major players in the market to step-up production and pay special focus to product development and improvement. This is leading the global herbal supplements market on a notable growth curve over the period – 2019 to 2029. This would not only lead to new avenues of growth but also to a decent increase in market worth over the stated period, notes TMR Research.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Glass Drill Bit Market Insights Into The Future of Asset Tracking, Service Management in 2021-2027.

Global and Regional Glass Drill Bit Market Analysis, Updated Technology, Supply Chain 2020-2025. The presence of innovative and differentiated items, advanced packaging, web-based showcasing, and Advertisement are the key market trends estimated to drive the global demand for the Glass Drill Bit market. However, the presence of numerous middle-scale market players is estimated to pose a challenge for prospective new entrants. Fluctuating raw material prices and the need for financial investment initially are another market challenge. The market is mostly determined by the demand for products among key end-use ventures.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketscodelist.biz

Hessian asset management offers crypto currencies

At the Hessian asset management company Plutos, customers can now invest in crypto currencies. The company takes over the management. The asset management company Plutos is now also integrating cryptocurrencies into its services. The company from Frankfurt am Main recently announced this in a press release. Customers with liquid assets of 500,000 euros or more can choose from a pool of over 30 crypto currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or Polkadot.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

World's Biggest Asset Manager BlackRock Bought $383M Of Crypto Mining Stocks

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world's top asset manager, which controls an astonishing $9 trillion, invested in two publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies. What Happened: BlackRock's Form 13F SEC filings reveal that it has acquired stakes in cryptocurrency mining firms Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). More...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Coinbase to Invest 10% of Quarterly Net Income Into Crypto

Coinbase has announced a strong initiative to invest more of its earnings into cryptocurrency, wishing to lead by example in the adoption of crypto. Coinbase announced on August 20 that it had updated its investment policy, increasing its investments in crypto assets. Saying that it believes in a crypto economy, “where buying, selling, spending and earning will be based on crypto assets,” the exchange hopes to eventually encourage greater crypto utility.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Suisse Launches Crypto Payment Solution With Worldline

Swiss cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin Suisse and payments firm Worldline are launching an omnichannel crypto payment solution, WL Crypto Payments. This crypto payments collaboration between Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse had first been announced in November 2019. The integrated service will enable over 85,000 Swiss merchants across Worldline’s network to accept...
Agriculturebeincrypto.com

Tokenization of Cattle is Proving Real-World Blockchain Use

Physical asset tokenization is one of the more practical, if not quite as glamorous, blockchain use cases. Minting cryptocurrencies and building loans systems leads to amazing future-thinking solutions. The idea that people will one day be able to take out viable loans through decentralized finance protocols is incredible. However, for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy