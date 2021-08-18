HealthWatch: Warning – COVID-19 and Athletes’ Hearts
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — As schools are getting back to full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, school sports are also making a comeback. But before your teen gets back to the swing of things, will you get your child the COVID-19 vaccine? A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation says nearly one in four parents will definitely not. Ivanhoe has the details on why that can spell trouble, especially for student athletes.www.wearegreenbay.com
Comments / 0