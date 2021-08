Over the past three years, the principle focus of my columns has been the decisive role of the vote of People of Color (POC) in both the ascension to power of the Democratic Party nationally and in New Jersey and the concurrent decline of the GOP. The current standings of the New Jersey gubernatorial race announced last Wednesday in the Monmouth Poll confirm that barring some unforeseen political catastrophe, the POC vote will guarantee a landslide victory to the Democratic ticket of the incumbents Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver over the Republican challenger ticket of Jack Ciattarelli and Diane Allen. https://www.insidernj.com/monmouth-poll-murphy-double-digits-ciattarelli/