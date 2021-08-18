Cancel
Parker, SD

New SDARNG recruiter meets the Pheasants

Cover picture for the articleParker High School has a new recruiter for this school year. Sergeant First Class Steven E. Davis, son of Gary and Betty Davis, of the South Dakota Army National Guard was raised and graduated high school from Wakonda South Dakota. After high school attended South Dakota State University and joined the South Dakota Army National Guard as a cannon crew member in Headquarters 1-147th Field Artillery out of Sioux Falls South Dakota. In 2005 was activated and deployed to Baghdad Iraq for a 12 month tour with C Battery out of Yankton South Dakota for a year where he served as part of security forces responsible for training new Iraqi policemen along with route and site security missions in Southern Baghdad. After his tour in Iraq he was transferred to the recruit sustainment program to help train new recruits that have joined the Army National Guard prepare for basic training. In 2009 he was deployed again to Kuwait with C Battery again where they were responsible for security of one of the main seaports outside of Kuwait City. In that year deployment was also promoted to Sergeant and moved into Headquarters. Upon his return home he went back to the recruit sustainment program and hired fulltime as a civilian contractor to help out with the new recruits administrative paperwork and was awarded as the national contractor of the year. In the fall of 2013 was selected to attend the United States Army Drill Sergeant School in Fort Jackson South Carolina where he graduated and returned home to start his active duty orders to run detachment 2 out of Sioux Falls recruit sustainment program and promoted to Staff Sergeant. In May of 2018 due to the success of the program was selected and promoted to Sergeant First Class. October of 2020 after 7 years of running the program took on a new challenge as a recruiter for the South Dakota Army National Guard and is now the recruiter responsible for Parker High School.

