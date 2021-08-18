Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, MA

Orange Police Log: Aug. 10-12, 2021

Athol Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:53 p.m. – Report by Athol PD of multiple 911 calls pinging in the Orange area, where the reporting party could be heard, but hung up when police tried to gets details on the type of assistance needed. Orange officers eventually located the reporting party. Possible incident of reporting party needing assistance with an intoxicated individual intending to drive. The reporting party called again before police had left stating they would not let the subject leave, nor give them their keys. Police observed them leaving the apartment, and subject was headed to Mechanic Street for the night.

www.atholdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Orange, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelmsford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Athol, MA
Athol, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Stalking#Lexus#Xbox#Opd#Norway Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy