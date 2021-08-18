Orange Police Log: Aug. 10-12, 2021

10:53 p.m. – Report by Athol PD of multiple 911 calls pinging in the Orange area, where the reporting party could be heard, but hung up when police tried to gets details on the type of assistance needed. Orange officers eventually located the reporting party. Possible incident of reporting party needing assistance with an intoxicated individual intending to drive. The reporting party called again before police had left stating they would not let the subject leave, nor give them their keys. Police observed them leaving the apartment, and subject was headed to Mechanic Street for the night.