Top Mommy & Me Classes Near DC

Once our kids reach a certain age, it can often feel like we are spectators in their lives—shuttling them to and from school and extracurriculars, watching from the sidelines as they play sports., etc. But when kids are babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, most of their activities consist of Mommy & Me classes. These classes for kids and grown-ups are not only fun, but also a great way to bond with your little one during such a fleeting time in their lives.