MCHD Continues To See Significant Increase In COVID-19 Cases

(8-18-21) The Mercer County Health District (MCHD) continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The total August case count to date represents the highest number of cases per month since April of this year. While the recent rise in COVID-19 cases alone may not be extremely alarming, hospitalizations of Mercer County residents have also increased. The current number of Mercer County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest since May of this year. In addition, the transmission rate in Mercer County continues to be high. A high transmission rate is defined as 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher. Mercer county has reported 150 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and has a test positivity rate of 14.88%.