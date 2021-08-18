Cancel
What can I do as a new wife when my husband’s ex-wife continually belittles, verbally abuses and harasses us & their children?

They divorced in Sept 2015, she has continuously harassed us via text and over the phone, all recorded and saved. She threatens taking us back to court to take full custody of their children. My husband is a Sergeant and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, so he knows what it will do if we take legal action against her for her threats against my life, his, and alienating the children by continual disparagement of me and my husband. He doesn’t want to put the kids through that. But as of now she gives him the bare minimum visitation and has at times gone against the court order (keeping kids from us months at a time on multiple occasions. She has now threatened my life again and I’m done. What can I do?

