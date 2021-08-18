State and Local Government Cybersecurity: where the rubber meets the road

On Friday, Aug. 6, Senator Sharon Carson (Londonderry) and Senator Regina Birdsell (Hampstead) met with representatives of the New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA) at the Clubhouse of Hickory Woods in Londonderry. Also present was a member of the Hickory Woods Board of Directors. The main topic of discussion was the unfairness of property taxes being paid by residents on private roads who pay the same property taxes, and in many cases, more than their counterparts living on public roads for services that are not provided by municipalities.