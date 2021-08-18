Cancel
State and Local Government Cybersecurity: where the rubber meets the road

By Jenn Markey
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

With SolarWinds and nation state attacks grabbing the headlines, as well as several large US federal cyber initiatives including the White House cybersecurity executive order, DoD’s CMMC program and the FBI’s CJIS security policy, you’d think the cyber threat was largely federal. Yet, a cyberattack at the state or local level is likely to be much more disruptive to citizens potentially impacting emergency 911 services, police dispatch and sewage treatment along with everyday services like driver licensing and title searches.

