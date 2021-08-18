Cancel
Is there anything I can do to leave this job and get unemployment or file a grievance

The job is making me work 6 days a week and want me to stay 11 hours (I don’t). They make it a big deal that I go to the doctors or have to leave if I have a family emergency (I take care of my mother who is sick). They have been caught talking about me to other coworkers along with making the environment hostile. I have informed them that my truck need to be repaired and was told the Season is almost over we might get to it sometime this week. It’s been almost two months. I don’t know what to do anymore. They have overworked everyone here. When I was hired I was told I would work 4 days 11 hours but it never happened is there anything I can do this job is causing me mental stress along with physically draining ?

KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Stimulus Check Update: You Might Be Owed A Car Insurance Payment

While Congress doesn’t seem to be all that interested in a fourth stimulus check, there are still some ways to earn more money. For one, you could definitely ask your car insurance company to provide you with some COVID-19 cash on their own. Some of the providers of car insurance...
American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Biden administration pushing for extension of unemployment benefits

With the unemployment benefits ending next month, the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Department of Labor are pushing Congress for the extension on unemployment benefits past the Sept. 4 cutoff date. In a rare joint letter, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Secretary of the Department of Labor...
Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
OSHA Updates Guidance On Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

From Facility Executive: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The...
Comment: With Moderna’s corona vaccine, less is more

A pandemic has to be considered worldwide. People die. Daily. By the thousands. That we in Germany think about how we get our vaccine doses injected into the upper arms of those who are too lazy or too ignorant to protect themselves from the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus shortly before the expiry date is wrong over the global shortage of vaccines.
DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 7.3 PERCENT IN JULY – Jobs increased by 53,000 over-the-year

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 7.3 percent compared to 7.7 percent in June. Statewide, 598,850 were employed and 47,200 unemployed in July for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 646,000. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in July, down from 5.9 percent in June.

