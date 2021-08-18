Is there anything I can do to leave this job and get unemployment or file a grievance
The job is making me work 6 days a week and want me to stay 11 hours (I don’t). They make it a big deal that I go to the doctors or have to leave if I have a family emergency (I take care of my mother who is sick). They have been caught talking about me to other coworkers along with making the environment hostile. I have informed them that my truck need to be repaired and was told the Season is almost over we might get to it sometime this week. It’s been almost two months. I don’t know what to do anymore. They have overworked everyone here. When I was hired I was told I would work 4 days 11 hours but it never happened is there anything I can do this job is causing me mental stress along with physically draining ?avvo.com
