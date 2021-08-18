Is there anything I can do to leave this job and get unemployment or file a grievance

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.