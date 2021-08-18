Women's Soccer Hosts Detroit for Regular-Season Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State women's soccer team opens the regular season this Thursday, Aug.18 as they host Detroit Mercy for a 7 p.m. game at DeMartin Stadium. This year's roster features 21 returning players and eight newcomers. Six of MSU's eight goal-scorers from last season are back this fall, including leading scorer Zivana Labovic, who supplied three of the team's 10 goals in the spring. Gia Wahlberg scored two goals and is back for her senior campaign. Danielle Stephan led the squad in assists with four and makes her return as a fifth-year player.