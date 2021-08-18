Cancel
Practice Report: Omaha Skutt

By Mike Sautter
nebpreps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall sports season began Aug. 9, with the first official practices for fall sports teams. Here are notes and observations from Omaha Skutt’s Monday practice. Wyoming commit Caden Becker (6-4, 220) is back at quarterback. Becker is a significant threat in the running game, but look for more from him in the passing game in 2021. Last season, Becker rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air he had 429 yards in eight games. A year of experience in the SkyHawk system and a full offseason working with his teammates should make Becker more productive in every aspect for the SkyHawks in 2021. Backing up Becker at quarterback looks to be sophomore Bennett Turman.

