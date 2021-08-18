The Top 8 Flannel Shirts for All Your Fall Activities
Flannel shirts are to fall what linen dresses are to summer—a sartorial cliché for sure, but they're beloved for a reason. Equal parts cozy, versatile, and stylish, these button-downs are a staple for transitional weather. Wear them on their own, as an extra layer over your breezy t-shirts, or underneath cozy knits with the collar popped for those days when you need a little more warmth. These eight picks deserve a spot in your closet.
