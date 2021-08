Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer 1P2P have announced side-scrolling RPG beat-em-up Young Souls is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year. You’ll play as misfit orphans Jenn and Tristan who head down into the underworld in search of their guardian. He’s a mysterious professor who vanished right after the pair found a mysterious portal in his lab. The game is divided into two parts, where you’ll spend the day in the town buffing your character’s stats and buying outfits. You’ll then spend the nights down in the dungeons, taking on numerous foes as you clear the depths.