Ceredo, WV

WATCH: Another surprise from WVU as Graeson Maleshevich earns scholarship

By Sam Coniglio
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Brown and company have done it again after surprising walk-on wide receiver Graeson Malashevich with a scholarship during fall camp. Malashevich has been honored twice this offseason for his hard work. During the spring, the Ceredo, West Virginia native was given the Iron Mountaineer Award, which honors the program’s top performers in the strength and conditioning program. He was also given the Tommy Nickolitch Award, which goes to a walk-on who distinguishes himself through attitude and work ethic.

