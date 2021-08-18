Cancel
Greene County, IA

Dedication slated at new high school

 5 days ago

The new Greene County High School and Career Academy will be formally dedicated Sunday, Aug. 22. A program will be held in the school gymnasium at 1:30 pm. Speakers at the event will include school board president Dr Steve Karber, Greene County board of supervisors chair John Muir, a representative of Grow Greene County, and several others who played key roles in creating the vision, obtaining funding, and implementing the project.

