Scattered storms continue Thursday

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 73| S-5 Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 84| SW-5 Heavy rain impacted much of the area on Wednesday. Skies should be mostly quiet overnight with another round of showers and storms expected around daybreak Thursday. With the ground now saturated some additional localized flooding is possible Thursday morning. Scattered storms will continue through the end of the week and start of the weekend.

