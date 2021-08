Lincoln police have arrested the teen who they say shot at least one of the two teenage victims in the parking lot of Edgewood Cinema on Aug. 2. Buongkhoy D. Wal, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting. Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18, remain hospitalized in critical condition more than two weeks after the shooting.