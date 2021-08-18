We saved ~ $10-12K each month? Can my FL-150, "proposed needs", have $6K under Savings & investments #13?
The husband is a high earner, about 7 times more than the wife. We lived in a 5bed/4bath home, which is considered towards the bigger homes in this city. We had an upper-middle-class lifestyle. we also made sure we don't overspend and saved for our future well-being, travel, to celebrate children's and loved one's life events, etc. Can I say, I need to continue to save as one of my "proposed needs" when filling FL-150 form?avvo.com
Comments / 0