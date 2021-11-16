Black Friday mattress deals 2021: The best early discounts you can shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with just days to go. The annual sales bonanza sees all of our favourite retailers, from Amazon and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Currys , slashing their prices across tech , beauty, fashion , toys , home appliances and much more. Some stores, including Very , Amazon and AO , have even started discounting already.

Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

As it’s the perfect time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods , Shark vacuums , TVs , KitchenAids , Dyson hair dryers and more, IndyBest will be on hand throughout the shopping event to help you get the most bang for your buck.

One particularly pricey item that you can save on during Black Friday is mattresses , with popular brands including Simba, Emma , Eve and Dormeo cutting their prices by as much as 40 per cent last year.

You can sleep easy as we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this year’s event, as well as advice on how to navigate the mammoth amount of deals, the discounts to expect and those you can shop right now.

Read more

The best early Black Friday mattress deals 2021

Emma original mattress: Was £699, now £384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk

Emma is a well-known, reliable brand when it comes to mattresses, and right now you can snap one up at a fraction of the usual price – there’s currently 50 per cent off its most popular styles. The bestselling original mattress seriously impressed our reviewer who said it left them with a “particularly luxurious sleep every single night”. “You get that instant squishy sensation that comes with a full memory foam mattress as it moulds to your body, but not so much that you feel as though you’re being enveloped by it,” praised our writer.

Otty original hybrid mattress, double: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

This mattress is on the firmer side, with our writing noting in our review of the best mattresses that “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested”. “It’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back,” they praised. If you tend to get warm at night, this offers “good temperature control” thanks to the “cooling infused technology”. And now with 40 per cent off, you can rest assured knowing you’ve saved on a high-quality mattress. You might want to check Otty for more as it has up to 50 per cent off in its early bird Black Friday sale.

The Simba hybrid luxe, double: Was £1699, now £934.45 , Simbasleep.com

Turns out sweet dreams are made of 6,000 titanium springs. The hybrid luxe features 10 layers of state of the art technology, specifically designed to encourage a deeper, and dreamier sleep. If that’s not enough the bamboo wool top layer is naturally antibacterial, breathable, moisture-absorbing, fast-drying, thermal regulating, anti-static, and wrinkle-resistant. In our full review, our tester remarked “the only issue here is, once you’ve bought the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else”, so you had better snap up while you can.

The Simba hybrid pro, double: Was £1239, now £681.45, Simbasleep.com

Even softer and even cooler, this mattress is award-winning for a reason – its seven layers, 5,000 springs and natural wool top layer make for an easy trip to the land of nod. Aptly named “pro”, the brand says that the mattress provides total body support, increased airflow in the layers while reducing sleep disturbance as your partner shifts in the night. So if you’ve got a wiggling sleeping partner that drives you nuts, this is the Black Friday deal for you!

Eve Sleep original hybrid mattress, double: Was £769, now £538, Evesleep.co.uk

Can’t decide between springs and foam? With Eve Sleep’s hybrid mattress you don’t have to! Boasting 800 full-sized pocket springs, combined with bouncy layers of memory and cooling foam, Eve Sleep has guaranteed “cloud-like comfort”. In our Eve Sleep review , our tester thought that this mattress would be particularly suited to combination sleepers “with the seven zoned sections helping to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg. shoulder and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t”.

The orion simba bed base, double: Was £1,049, now £576.95, Simbasleep.com

Always on the cusp of the latest slumber technology, Simba has created a bed base to help you sleep even easier. Handmade by experienced British craftsmen and women, the clever slat systems provide sensitive support for your lower back and shoulders that responds to your body. According to the brand, it should be easy to put together in around 10 minutes – so hours of back-breaking flat-packing are not necessary. Hooray! Fully customisable with a selection of slat systems, legs, headboard and a range of colours to choose from, this bed frame will look at home in any room, just as much as you feel at home sleeping on it. Now only £471.60, you can sleep even easier.

Nectar memory foam mattress, double: Was £749, now £411.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk

With another whopping discount from Nectar, it’s no wonder that the sleep experts landed a spot in our guide to this year’s best mattresses , with our writer noting that the USP is the 365-night trial, “meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you”. Plus, “if you do keep it, there’s a lifetime warranty”. The Nectar memory foam mattress has three layers of foam and is “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers, as well as smaller and lighter people,” noted our writer. It “attends to all your support needs,” too, they added. Nectar is far ahead of the curve with its Black Friday deals this year, offering 45 per cent off all mattresses until Sunday 14 November.

The Simba hybrid mattress: Was £879, £483.45, Simbasleep.com

Made with 100 per cent recyclable materials and completely carbon neutral, this is the Black Friday buy for the conscious consumer in need of a good eight hours. Simba’s award-winning original mattress has five layers of cloud-like comfort, and impressive temperature control thanks to the brand’s patented titanium aerocoil spring-comfort layer. In our full review, our tester recommended it to “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach”.

Sealy nostromo 1400, double: Was £1,216, now £595.15, Mattressonline.co.uk

“Sealy is a top name in the mattress industry and we think its nailed it with this supportive, breathable, pocket-sprung mattress,” praised our writer when they reviewed it in our guide to the best mattresses . They added that it’s got “great edge-to-edge support and is one of the most durable mattresses we tried too – even years later, it feels like new.” Now, it’s on sale with savings of over £570. What more could you want?

Eve sleep original mattress, double: Was £699, now £489, Evesleep.co.uk

A feature in many of our round-up’s, Eve Sleep is a big name in the sleep market. With it’s three layers of breathable next-generation foam, unique contour zones, and overal 24cm thickness, the brands original foam mattress is all you need for proof of why this brand is now a go-to.

Casper hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,000, now £800, Mattressonline.co.uk

Yet another mattress we’ve reviewed , and according to our writer this one combines “the brand’s legendary foam with a base layer of springs” to give you “instant sumptuousness” that provides “immediate comfort”. It’s an ideal choice if you like your mattress being on the slightly softer side. You can also bag discounts on other sizes: the single (was £625, now £424.68, Mattressonline.co.uk ), the small double (£800, now £552.14, Mattressonline.co.uk ) or superking (was £1250, now £849.72, Mattressonline.co.uk ) too.

Silentnight mia eco 1000 pocket ortho, firm, king: Was from £499, now from £269, Very.co.uk

For firm mattress lovers, this may be the one for you. Using Silentnight’s mirapocket spring system, the 1,000 individual springs all sit within their own fabric pockets, which the brand says makes the bed “respond to your body, spreading weight evenly across the mattress to give support right where you need it most”. And with 50 per cent off and a five-year guarantee, there may be no better time to buy. Plus Very is offering a pre-Christmas delivery date meaning you can be tucked up with your new mattress ready to wake up on the big day.

Nectar hybrid mattress, double: Was £849, now £466.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk

If you’re looking for foam as well as springs, then this hybrid mattress is the one for you. It has all of the benefits of Nectar’s memory foam mattress (was £819, now £450.45, Nectarsleep.co.uk ), but with a layer of springs for extra breathability and high levels of motion isolation, making it great for night-time wrigglers. Don’t forget there’s 45 per cent off all mattresses at Nectarsleep.co.uk until Sunday 14th.

Silentnight imagine mirapocket 600 mattress, double: Was £279, now £218.54, Mattressonline.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new mattress for your little one, this one featured in our review of the best mattresses for children with our writer noting that it’s “targeted towards healthy growth”. They added that it provided support “to the areas that need it the most, such as the shoulders and hips, helping to align the spine and improve posture”. This was a feature that “was welcomed by our injury-prone and sporty reviewer who commented on how supported she felt on this mattress.”

Nectar duvet, double: Was £90, now £63, Nectarsleep.co.uk

This featured in our review of the best winter duvets , and even when it wasn’t discounted, our writer praised it for being “fantastically priced”. It’s ideal for anyone with allergies, and it’s filled with “20 per cent modal, which is derived from natural wood pulp” and “wicks moisture away from the body and is extremely breathable,” praised our writer. She added that she was “staggered by just how soft this duvet was”, making her feel she was “all wrapped up in candy floss”.

Eve the hybrid, king: Was £649, now £454, Very.co.uk

We’ve covered the Eve mattress collection quite a lot here at IndyBest and even reviewed this exact model. Our tester found it to particularly suits “combination sleepers, with the seven zoned sections helping to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg shoulder and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t.” That means sound sleeping for all, for less.

Luna memory 4000 pocket mattress, double: Was £929, now £499.95, MattressOnline.co.uk

Securing more than 50 per cent off this high-tech double mattress from Luna will have you sleeping easy. The Luna memory 4000 pocket mattress is built to last, with Luna's patented pocket spring system designed to maximise the product's lifetime while providing extra comfort. It also features a two-inch layer of cooling memory gel to regulate your sleeping temperature at night in any season.

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam, double: Was £799, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

We already thought the Dormeo octasmart double mattress was affordable but now it can be snapped up for half the price. This was another of our best mattresses of 2021. Our reviewer found it to be "firmer and more supportive than most memory foam mattresses," without sacrificing comfort. It’s an eco-concious mattress option too as it's recyclable and is not made with any harmful chemicals or emissions (with certification to prove it).

Sleepsoul space 2000 pocket sprung mattress, king: Was £799, now £389, Bedfactorydirect.co.uk

There’s no need to fork out for a mattress topper to go with the Sleepsoul space 2000, instead, its built-in top layer provides all the extra comfort you could need. Underneath, you’ll be supported by a mix of pocket springs and layers of memory foam, providing both firmness and comfort.

Brooke + Wilde elite mattress, king: was £1199, now £719.40, Brookeandwilde.com

Coming in at the higher end of the mattress price range, we’ve been hoping to see a deal on the Brooke + Wilde range for ages. You can now get 40 per cent off site-wide at Brooke + Wilde until the end of Cyber Monday on 29 November. The mattress itself was included in our best mattresses of 2021 guide, where our reviewer said it provided “instant sumptuousness” on unboxing. It scored high on comfort and support, too, “thanks to the four zones of support at the neck, shoulder, hip and leg,” according to our reviewer.

Memory Zone pocket 2000, double: Was £949.95, now £369.95, MattressOnline.co.uk

As the name suggests there are 2,000 individual pocket springs in this Memory Zone mattress, allowing for an adaptable surface which offers maximum support and comfort. Memory Zone calls the pocket 2000 “the jewel” of its range and promises a peaceful night's sleep with a 10 year guarantee. This is one of the best deals on the market ahead of Black Friday with 60 per cent off.

What is Black Friday?

The annual shopping bonanza was traditionally a one-day in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Amazon was the first to bring the sale to British shores in 2010. It wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained traction, however, when Asda introduced the first in-store Black Friday sale in the UK and people flocked to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts. Its success led to many other shops introducing both in-store and online deals.

Each year, retailers kick off the sale earlier and earlier – notably in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched early-bird Black Friday deals in the month leading up to the big weekend, and both are expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The first reports of Black Friday date to around the 1950s in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when cameras captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech during the sale.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, and there will be deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 29 November. Some retailers have even been known to kick off their deals early – last year Amazon’s sale started in early November, while John Lewis & Partners launched its early Black Friday discounts on 23 November.

In 2020, the landscape of the sale changed, with shoppers encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead shop online. This meant most of the biggest discounts on big-ticket items could be found on the web, and we predict the same for 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday, and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because historically, online sales peaked on this day at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. It’s also the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and the January sales.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be handpicking the most impressive discounts to snap up across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , toys , TVs and more.

We’ll also be curating deals from retailers including Currys PC World , Amazon and Very , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale. But, we’ve also spotted that some retailers and brands have already started prepping for the big day with a dedicated Black Friday page, including Argos , AO , John Lewis & Partners , The White Company and Gtech .

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Very, Next and Argos. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, so you’re less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, you can sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you may need. Download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on social too, for early tip-offs.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy before buying, and the terms and conditions if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re shopping online, it’s also good to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

If you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first – both the space you’re buying for and the entranceway, doors and hallways that lead to it.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 mattress deals

Firstly, before you start browsing, make sure to read our mattress buying guide . It has all the information you need on different sizes, types and the levels of firmness available, and the benefits of each.

Throughout the Black Friday weekend, IndyBest will be on hand to source the most impressive discounts on mattresses from the most reputable of participating retailers, so make sure you bookmark this page.

We’d recommend signing up for accounts with all the big-ticket mattress brands such as Emma , Simba , Dreamcloud , Dormeo , M&S , Otty , Silentnight and Nectar . This means you can check out faster during the main event and avoid any disappointment.

It’s also worth signing up for email notifications so you can find out when deals are dropping and get all the latest information in the lead up to Black Friday.

What were the best Black Friday mattress deals last year?

Given the year we had in 2020, we were all looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep. And last year’s Black Friday event certainly delivered.

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma, offered an impressive 35 per cent off with a Black Friday code, with the Emma original (£384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) reduced to £343.85. The model earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses and our reviewer praised it as “ultra sumptuous… with absolutely no compromise on support”.

We also saw popular brand Simba offering 35 per cent off all its products over £200, with the Simba hybrid pro mattress (£731.01, Simbasleep.com ) seeing one of the best deals. The mattress, reduced down to £798.85 from £1,229, was praised by our reviewer as “the kind you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these.’”

Not your most obvious bedroom brand, M&S also impressed us with a huge £279 saving on its orthopaedic, pocket-sprung mattress (£499, Marksandspencer.com ). The lowered price included a 10-year guarantee, too.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 mattress deals

Cyber Monday was the last chance to nab a bargain on a mattress last year, and the discounts didn’t disappoint.

Over at Dreamcloud Sleep, there was £300 off any mattress on the site as well as free delivery and discounted bundles that included bedding. The brand’s luxury hybrid mattress (£749.40, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk ) features five layers that claim to perfectly balance comfort and support.

Elsewhere, there was up to 45 per cent off on the Otty site, including up to 25 per cent off the Otty hybrid (£479.99, Otty.com ) that made it into our round-up of the best mattresses . Our reviewer said: “it’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back”, adding that “it’s got good temperature control, too, thanks to ‘cooling infused’ technology”.

At Nectar sleep, there was £125 off any mattress along with two free premium pillows with any purchase and 30 per cent off accessories. The memory foam mattress (£749, Nectarsleep.co.uk ) was reduced down to £424 and also earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses , with our reviewer praising the brand for being the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on any stellar mattress deals this year, as IndyBest will be sourcing all the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on mattresses, toys, tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

