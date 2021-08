– Story by Tess Van Straaten Photography by Don Denton. Michael Sikorski’s introduction into the commercial cleaning industry came at a very early age. “Some of my parents’ Polish friends picked up a cleaning contract for some extra money and my parents decided to do the same thing,” says Michael, the vice-president of Fantastic Cleaning. “They used to bring me along… I had this little pedal car and I would ride it around whatever location they were cleaning.”