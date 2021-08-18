Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze ‘couldn’t dance dirty’ and secret fury behind iconic scene

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Swayze was an exceptionally talented dancer. Trained from childhood by his mother, he was a ballet star before breaking into acting. But after a mixed experience on the 1979 cheap roller disco film Skatetown USA, he vowed never to dance on screen again. He almost turned down Dirty Dancing because of this, but ironically, when he started rehearsing, they discovered that he “couldn’t dirty dance.” Meanwhile, tensions grew with Gray and their co-stars recall “lots of conversations about not getting along”.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 28

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Lisa Niemi
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Lonny Price
Person
Patrick Swayze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Dirty Dancing#Guns#Channel 5 Catch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesPage Six

Robert De Niro spends 78th birthday in France with gal pal

The bull rages a bit more quietly these days. Robert De Niro seems to be recovering well from the leg injury he sustained filming Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” earlier this year, celebrating his 78th birthday with a boat ride in France with a gal pal by his side.
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Posted by
Daily News

Soap opera star Jay Pickett dies ‘suddenly’ on movie set

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has “passed away suddenly” while filming a movie in Idaho. Pickett, 60, was on the “Treasure Valley” set when he died Friday, director Travis Mills said Sunday in a statement online. “Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive,” Mills wrote. “Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking ...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt highlights her baby bump in the most amazing way

Jennifer Love Hewitt has had the most uplifting pregnancy you could think of, constantly giving fans a dose of positivity on social media and frequently sharing the highs and lows of the process. She recently shared another moment she had with baby number three as they showed off their best...
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.

Comments / 28

Community Policy