Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze ‘couldn’t dance dirty’ and secret fury behind iconic scene

Patrick Swayze was an exceptionally talented dancer. Trained from childhood by his mother, he was a ballet star before breaking into acting. But after a mixed experience on the 1979 cheap roller disco film Skatetown USA, he vowed never to dance on screen again. He almost turned down Dirty Dancing because of this, but ironically, when he started rehearsing, they discovered that he “couldn’t dirty dance.” Meanwhile, tensions grew with Gray and their co-stars recall “lots of conversations about not getting along”.