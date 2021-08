NEW YORK — U.S. military personnel of all faiths and backgrounds are stationed across the globe in the service of their country. But for many Jewish service members serving in the U.S. and abroad, access to Jewish education is often limited at best. JWB Jewish Chaplains Council® (JWB), has created the Joint Religious Education Program (JREP) with support from the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, to offer high-quality, no-cost courses so that individuals in uniform and their families can expand their personal knowledge of Judaism and its history, customs, practices, traditions, and beliefs.