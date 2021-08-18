Cancel
West Richland, WA

Fantastic Firehouse Subs Soon to be Available in West Richland!

By Patti Banner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know if you've heard the fantastic news or not...but, there WILL BE a new sub shop opening in West Richland! Firehouse Subs will open next year. It's the fifth location in the Tri-Cities area. The project is currently underway at 6225 Keene Road at Belmont Boulevard. The new...

