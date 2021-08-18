Cancel
Create Virtual machine stuck at 15 % Callbacks are executed

By sondavid
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I cannot create Virt Machine in VCSA, The intallation hangs at 15% Callbacks are executed since 4 hours. I've tried several times always the same. he intallation hangs at 15% Callbacks are executed. I need Help Please. VCSA 7.0.2. Are you trying to do this via an API/SDK, or just...

communities.vmware.com

Computersvmware.com

Mouse Cursor is very lagging in virtual machine

I am having problems, the mouse cursor still jerky and laggy. The mouse cursor is normal only when I use an extended monitor. Can you help me to make the mouse better without using the monitor?. My laptop is Asus Vivobook S15 S533E. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Do you have...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Advanced Streamlit: Session State and Callbacks for Data Labelling Tool

Examples of Streamlit session state and callbacks in a data labelling tool I made. It is very simple to create a web app using Streamlit nowadays, but there are limitations when building something complex. One of them is the lack of statefulness because variables in the code will get reinitialize every time we interact with a widget. The good news is Streamlit now has native support of session state and callbacks function in their 0.84 release. We can now store variables across reruns and define our custom event handler upon interaction with a widget.
ComputersTechRepublic

How to install Windows 11 on a virtual machine

Installing Windows 11 on your every day PC is not practical for most of us. A better solution is to install Windows 11 on a virtual machine and test it safely from there. Microsoft has announced its plans to release Windows 11 to the public by the end of 2021. This new version of the operating system promises to be more secure and have more features than the current version of Windows 10. Whether those promises come true or not remains to be seen. In the meantime, it is only prudent that we test the pre-release versions of Windows 11 for reliability and compatibility.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to import, export, or clone Virtual Machines in Hyper-V

This article helps you import, export, or clone virtual machines in Hyper-V on Windows 11/10. At times, you might want to move your virtual machine to another computer and start using it immediately. In such moments, you could use this guide to import, export, and close virtual machines in Hyper-V.
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Fail to create windows machine from vmdk file.

Fail to create windows machine from vmdk file. I'm trying to create a VM using a built-in machine I've downloaded from Microsoft official page. https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/downloads/virtual-machines/. During the creation process, I've asked to provide some info about the VM which can be extracted automatically from the vmdk file :. 1. operating...
ComputersLumia UK

NC-series Azure Virtual Machines will be retired by 31 August 2022

Azure NC-series virtual machines, powered by NVIDIA Tesla K80 GPUs, were introduced in 2016 and have been replaced by newer GPU VMs such as the NC T4 v3 which offers dramatic decreases in total cost of operation for most workloads. Additionally, support for the Tesla K80 has been deprecated as of CUDA 11.0 and may be dropped from future versions. NC-series virtual machine sizes will be retired on 31 August 2022.
Computersvmware.com

Re: migration of a virtual machine

Migration of a virtual machine on two hots that do not have a shared storage (both hots use a separate san storage);. You're posting in the Skyline section, but from what you write, I assume that it's about vSphere!?. Please provides some more information, like the VMware products, version, and...
Computersvmware.com

Clearing vmWare Player Recent Virtual Machine List

When i right click or 2-finger press on the wmware taskbar icon I can see a long list of old machines that i cant figure out how to clear. this list has been growing since 2015 and through many upgrades of my Mac OS and vmWare of course. needless to...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How Ethereum Virtual Machine Chains Fix Ethereum

Imagine wanting to move $10 in crypto, and being charged $40 in transaction fees, aka “gas fees”. Imagine being a new artist, and having to pay over $100 to mint your latest [what?] ---- And, imagine your surprise when you realize that transaction fees are higher than at your legacy bank?
Computersvmware.com

Snapshot consolidation of Virtual Machine on NFS

If VM is on NFS and consolidate disks is needed. What happens, do the changes have to travel over the NFS network so that the vmdk's are consolidated into one vmdk or is it done on the NFS backend without any Host involvement?. Guess also any big changes taken place...
Computersvmware.com

Mouse wheel not behaving properly

I've searched and tried various things but I'm having the oddest behavior with my mouse wheel scroll being passed from VMware Fusion to my Win10 guest. Things i've tried: re-installing vmware tools, modifying the guest lines per scroll, changed mouse driver, uninstall the HID mouse device. There are more but those are the big ones.
ComputersLumia UK

Public preview: Apply settings inside machines using Azure Policy's guest configuration

In a major milestone for Azure Governance and the PowerShell Desired State Configuration (DSC) community, we are announcing that starting today, Azure Policy's guest configuration feature is in public preview for applying configurations to Azure virtual machines and Arc-enabled machines. Guest configuration is integrated with Azure Security Center, Azure Automanage, and will continue to expand.
Computersvmware.com

Wait-Tool - Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

After rerun of the deployment stage for this machine usually all work as expected. On all other VMs all works without this error and deployment looks good always. I tried to increase timeout, but it has no effect. Which PowerShell and PowerCLI versions are you using?. Did you check if...
Softwarevmware.com

Re: VCSA 7.02 fresh installation fail.

I'm working on a sandbox with esxi7 and vcsa 7.02 at home. I built a homelab to test some specific feature of vsphere/vcsa. I have successfuly installed vsphere 7 but now I have some troubles to install vcsa. Installation stuck a 86/100 :. I ran the installation from Gui and...
Computersarxiv.org

Creating Electronic Oscillator-based Ising Machines without External Injection Locking

Coupled electronic oscillators have recently been explored as a compact, integrated circuit- and room temperature operation- compatible hardware platform to design Ising machines. However, such implementations presently require the injection of an externally generated second-harmonic signal to impose the phase bipartition among the oscillators. In this work, we experimentally demonstrate a new electronic autaptic oscillator (EAO) that uses engineered feedback to eliminate the need for the generation and injection of the external second harmonic signal to minimize the Ising Hamiltonian. The feedback in the EAO is engineered to effectively generate the second harmonic signal internally. Using this oscillator design, we show experimentally, that a system of capacitively coupled EAOs exhibits the desired bipartition in the oscillator phases, and subsequently, demonstrate its application in solving the computationally hard Maximum Cut (MaxCut) problem. Our work not only establishes a new oscillator design aligned to the needs of the oscillator Ising machine but also advances the efforts to creating application specific analog computing platforms.
Computersvmware.com

Future support for ARM ESXi connected to new / up to date versions of vCenter?

I have a Raspberry Pi cluster running 4 Raspberry Pi 4B's for about 3/4 of a year now. I have vCenter setup to manage all of the VM's, including vMotion. I know that there is currently a limitation to the highest version of vCenter that you can use with support for DRS (I know it all too well since I setup the first vCenter using a version that was too new and it would not automatically vMotion ... I could do it manually).
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Looking to upgrade Panorama and firewalls from 9.1.5 to 10.0.6

Apologies if this is in the wrong location, I'm new to PA and the community. I'm looking to upgrade Panorama and the associated firewalls it's managing from 9.1.5 to 10.0.6. From what I've gathered, we'll need to follow the recommended upgrade path of 9.1.5 -> 9.1.10, then 9.1.10 to 10.0.6.

