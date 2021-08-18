Create Virtual machine stuck at 15 % Callbacks are executed

Installing Windows 11 on your every day PC is not practical for most of us. A better solution is to install Windows 11 on a virtual machine and test it safely from there. Microsoft has announced its plans to release Windows 11 to the public by the end of 2021. This new version of the operating system promises to be more secure and have more features than the current version of Windows 10. Whether those promises come true or not remains to be seen. In the meantime, it is only prudent that we test the pre-release versions of Windows 11 for reliability and compatibility.