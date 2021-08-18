In jeopardy
In 1856, all states allowed all white men to vote, and in 1870, the 15th amendment passed, which gave men of color the right to vote. In 1920, women had the right to vote, it was several years before black women could vote. People of color were subject to poll taxes, literacy tests and other methods to keep them from voting. Not until 1964, when the 24th amendment was passed, was no one to be denied the right to vote. Fifty years later, we may be heading back to before the passing of the 24th amendment.www.fredericksburgstandard.com
